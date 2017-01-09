Nissan Reveals Sexy Vmotion 2.0 Concept, Likely Previewing Next Altima

The new Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept was revealed in Detroit, with the company saying that it’s signalling the future sedan design direction they’re willing to take. All we have to say is hell yes Nissan, you take that direction, right now.
The front end is dominated by the V-Motion architecture as seen on models like the Nissan Murano and the Maxima but the new concept moves the design a bit further, forming a three-dimensional shape in its snout.
The rest of the body is being characterized by the fluid and muscular lines, the floating roof, the wrap-around rear glass and the rear suicide doors. The Vmotion 2.0 also features autonomous driving technology, with Nissan saying that the front emblem glows when the car is in ProPilot mode.
The concept is finished in a warm, silver paint with copper detailing, giving Nissan’s latest four-door concept a dynamic, yet subtle presence. “Copper is an emerging color trend in many industries, including fashion, product design and interior design. We wanted to introduce shades and hints of copper while mixing it with other metals such as satin silver and chrome,” said Shiro Nakamura, chief creative officer of Nissan.
Inside, the cabin hosts four separate seats while the dashboard features the ‘Gliding Wing’ design theme with its integrated instrument panel and infotainment system for both the driver and front passenger.
Nissan won’t tell us if the Vmotion 2.0 concept is indeed previewing the next Altima or not but measuring 4860 mm (191.3 in) long, 1890mm (74.4 in) wide and 1380mm (54.3 in) tall, it sure looks like that.