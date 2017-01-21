Nissan Still Hasn't Given Up On The IDx Sports Car

Back in November 2013, Nissan revealed the unique IDx sports car concepts to the world. Adorned in retro-styled bodywork, the IDx seemed primed to tackle the Toyota 86 and Mazda MX-5 in the affordable sports car market.
Unfortunately, in the three years preceding its debut, the IDx hasn’t been built. However, the Japanese marque has revealed that it still has interest in bringing the sports car to the market.
While speaking to Motoring at the Detroit Auto Show, Nissan chief designer Shiro Nakamura said that the automaker is still exploring the possibility of a production version - despite some company officials saying otherwise in the past.
“It’s a nice car and nice design. I cannot say anything more than that. We are exploring many opportunities and that is one of the opportunities that we are exploring. Unfortunately, I cannot say anything more than that,” he said.
At the vehicle’s launch, Nissan said that the IDx catered towards young and middle-aged buyers and mentioned it could be fitted with a compact naturally-aspirated 1.6-liter engine delivering around 150 hp.