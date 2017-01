Nissan Still Hasn't Given Up On The IDx Sports Car

PHOTO GALLERY

Back in November 2013, Nissan revealed the unique IDx sports car concepts to the world. Adorned in retro-styled bodywork, the IDx seemed primed to tackle the Toyota 86 and Mazda MX-5 in the affordable sports car market.Unfortunately, in the three years preceding its debut, the IDx hasn’t been built . However, the Japanese marque has revealed that it still has interest in bringing the sports car to the market.While speaking to Motoring at the Detroit Auto Show , Nissan chief designer Shiro Nakamura said that the automaker is still exploring the possibility of a production version - despite some company officials saying otherwise in the past.“It’s a nice car and nice design. I cannot say anything more than that. We are exploring many opportunities and that is one of the opportunities that we are exploring. Unfortunately, I cannot say anything more than that,” he said.At the vehicle’s launch, Nissan said that the IDx catered towards young and middle-aged buyers and mentioned it could be fitted with a compact naturally-aspirated 1.6-liter engine delivering around 150 hp.