Nissan Unveils Limited Production Navara Trek-1° In Brussels

Nissan has officially pulled the covers off a special version of the Navara, at the 2017 Brussels Motor Show, in Belgium.

Marketed as the Nissan Navara Trek-1°, the pickup truck takes its name from the geographical location of the Navarre desert in Spain - at -1° of longitude. Only 1,500 examples will see the light of day, all of them in the double cab body style.

Building upon the range-topping Tekna grade, this special edition truck can be had with a Black Metallic or Pearlescent White exterior shade, the latter being new to this vehicle. Additionally, it also benefits from two roof-mounted LED lamps, black sport styling bars, a 'smart new load bed cover', made from plastic and finished in either black or white, and black 18-inch alloy wheels, with a six-spoke pattern.

Customers can also spec the Nissan Navara Trek-1° with a sunroof, leather seats with heating function for the front occupants, and 8-way adjustment on the driver's side, a tow bar, differential lock, and full-sized spare wheel, for an extra cost.

Power comes from a 2.3-liter twin-turbo diesel engine, available in two outputs - 160 PS (158 HP) and 190 PS (187 HP), mated to either a six-speed manual, or a seven-speed automatic transmission, available only for the 190 PS version. The 'on-demand' four-wheel drive is offered as standard.

Nissan has already launched the special edition workhorse in Belgium and states that other European countries will follow, in the coming weeks.

