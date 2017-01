Nissan's Vmotion 2.0 Study Looks Even More Impressive In Person

PHOTO GALLERY

Nissan has taken all of the design elements that defy it as a brand, mixed them in a big bowl with plenty of steroids, and named the result the Vmotion 2.0 It's a concept sports sedan that broke cover earlier today in Detroit , and it's said to be showcasing the evolution of Nissan's design language, along with its aspirations for autonomous vehicles.Its shape speaks for itself, basically, with the entire front dominated by a new interpretation of the brand's V-motion grille , flanked by more slender headlights and wide air intakes. The fluid and muscular lines continue on the sides and end right where the slim taillights begin, making room for a rather clean rear end, compared to the rest of the body.The cabin has a minimalist design, with the dashboard highlighted by a large screen, a knob that lets users control the air conditioning, and an engine push-button start that sits in a rather unexpected position. Other elements worth noting is the steering wheel with a flat top, the seats that feature an unusual pattern, the wood and leather trims that are present throughout the interior, and the double-glass roof that creates the illusion of having more space.The fact that it has a similar footprint to the Altima has given birth to a speculation that we might be looking at a possible -albeit exaggerated- preview of the family car , but Nissan has yet to confirm this.