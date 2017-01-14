Nolan's Tumbler Meets Lamborghini Huracan, Looks Properly Mean

If this feels like a departure from what the Batmobile should look like, it's only because it resembles Christopher Nolan's vision for the character and the most famous vehicle in comic book history.
Think back to the first Batman movie that Nolan directed, which was 'Batman Begins'. It hit cinemas back in 2005 and introduced us to a whole new universe for one of the biggest DC characters of all time, a universe where the Batmobile was actually an armored military vehicle.
Unfortunately, it didn't have much of a personality in terms of styling, with its front fascia basically being the two front wheels and not much else - like we said, major departure from past Batmobiles.
Still, thanks to YasidDESIGN, the Tumbler received a digital facelift and now resembles a very utilitarian Lamborghini Huracan - which also donated its entire front end to this cause.
It also sits closer to the ground than the original Tumbler and if you look close enough, you'll spot the Batman logo in place of the Lamborghini badge.