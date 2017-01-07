NY Giants Star Odell Beckham Jr Goes Undercover For Lyft

In the past, Lyft has asked big stars to go undercover for them as drivers, though right now, celebs don't get much bigger than NY Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
OBJ is arguably the most popular athlete in New York right now, in all sports, according to some of the biggest sports TV celebrities out there.
Why this matters is that with OBJ behind the wheel, you're a lot more likely to get some big time "freak out" moments from passengers who are clearly NY Giants fans.
Sure, we've seen people lose their minds (in a good way), when they figured out their Lyft driver was Danica Patrick or Shaq, but with Odell, it's on a whole different level.
The Giants receiver is one of the biggest, yet most polarizing stars in the NFL, and despite how his dancing and fashion choices keep rubbing certain people (critics) the wrong way, he's clearly adored by the Giants fan base.