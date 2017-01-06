One-Off Koenigsegg Agera RS Naraya Is The Ultimate Daily Driver

You could be easily excused for thinking that the Koenigsegg Agera RS Naraya is way too hardcore to be driven on the road, let alone the bumpy roads the UK is known for.
It's easy to understand why. On first appearances, the Agera RS Naraya is dominated by aggressive aerodynamic components including a huge rear wing, bold diffuser, over-the-top side skirts and a truly insane front splitter which would make the owner shudder at the very sight of a speed bump.
Fortunately, however, the billionaire owner of the one-off Agera RS Naraya does drive the Swedish hypercar on the street and recently took YouTuber Shmee150 out for a cruise through the streets of London.
The dominating visual element of the Naraya is surely the blue carbon fiber exterior which helps set it apart from everything else on the street. Additionally, the Egg includes hand-applied 18-carat gold leaf embellishments across the exterior.