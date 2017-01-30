Opel Grandland X Prototype Enters Winter-Testing Phase

Back in September, when we first saw the Grandland X out and about, we weren't even sure what it was. Now though, we have a pretty good idea what to expect.
Still, if you need further proof regarding this being a Peugeot 3008-like crossover, simply look at its boxy rear-end design and long bonnet and you should arrive at the same conclusion we did. And yes, the Grandland X will also be sharing its underpinnings and probably, some power units as well, with the aforementioned 3008 crossover.
According to Autocar, despite the Peugeot 3008 only featuring front-wheel drive, Opel's version of the car should have a more rugged image, which means that both two and four-wheel drive versions could be offered, with a choice of a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.
In terms of power units, since the 3008 features a turbocharged 1.6-liter petrol as well as turbocharged 1.6-liter and 2.0-liter diesel engines, we can expect more of the same for the Grandland X whenever Opel decides to lift the curtains.
As for the interior, the cabin layout should differ from what Peugeot did with the 3008 and its multi-level cockpit design.
Since Opel/Vauxhall already unveiled the Crossland X sub-compact model, the Grandland X is definitely next in line, so if we don't see it in Geneva, it will likely make its debut during the Frankfurt Auto Show in September.
Once launched, it should compete directly with the likes of the Nissan Qashqai and the Honda HR-V.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops