Opel Teases New Crossland X, To Be Revealed On Wednesday

Opel has the Mokka X to target the likes of the Nissan Juke and Peugeot 2008 in Europe, but a new crossover, placed above it, is also getting ready to join the range.
Named the Crossland X, Opel has begun teasing it on social media ahead of a Wednesday reveal. The crossover model is believed to be a bit larger and more practical than the Mokka X, as outlined by the brand's CMO, Tina Muller, last November.
"This is the car for people who want to live the country life in town, who grow tomatoes and herbs on the roof garden, and need plenty of space for their children and the shopping from the bio supermarket."
The front end of the Crossland X might look very similar to the Mokka X, as seen in the latest teaser, but the crossover will serve as a successor to the Meriva minivan and therefore expected to have a lot in common with the upcoming Citroen C3 Picasso, which has been taken down the crossover path as well.
While the Crossland X will debut in Geneva, Opel has a larger model in its cards - the Grandland X. Set to replace the Zafira, it will celebrate its public debut this fall, at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, and will be a sister model to the Peugeot 3008.
Let's synchronize our watches! Be on time for the big news: the new Opel #Crossland X is revealed two days from now! pic.twitter.com/KCdQeimWiP— Opel (@Opel) January 16, 2017