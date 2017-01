Opel Teases New Crossland X, To Be Revealed On Wednesday

Let's synchronize our watches! Be on time for the big news: the new Opel #Crossland X is revealed two days from now! pic.twitter.com/KCdQeimWiP January 16, 2017

Opel has the Mokka X to target the likes of the Nissan Juke and Peugeot 2008 in Europe, but a new crossover, placed above it, is also getting ready to join the range.Named the Crossland X , Opel has begun teasing it on social media ahead of a Wednesday reveal. The crossover model is believed to be a bit larger and more practical than the Mokka X, as outlined by the brand's CMO, Tina Muller, last November.The front end of the Crossland X might look very similar to the Mokka X , as seen in the latest teaser, but the crossover will serve as a successor to the Meriva minivan and therefore expected to have a lot in common with the upcoming Citroen C3 Picasso , which has been taken down the crossover path as well.While the Crossland X will debut in Geneva, Opel has a larger model in its cards - the Grandland X . Set to replace the Zafira , it will celebrate its public debut this fall, at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, and will be a sister model to the Peugeot 3008