Pagani Huayra Gets A Tempesta Package Transformation

At last year's Geneva Motor Show, Pagani introduced the Pacchetto Tempesta package, a bold aerodyamic kit that bridges the gap between the standard Huayra and the hardcore BC.
Key additions for the Tempesta package include a set of redesigned wheels, a larger carbon fiber front splitter and a much bolder rear diffuser. The shock absorbers have also been tuned to support the new downforce levels and provide 4 levels of adjustment.
Beyond the performance improvements the Tempesta package provides, it also makes the Italian hypercar significantly more impressive, as this video shows.
The following red and carbon fiber Huayra recently had the aero kit installed at Prestige Imports in Miami and originally rolled in looking fairly low-key (for a Pagani...) and with the same sleek, curvaceous and voluptuous design of most Huayras.
After the Tempesta package is installed however, it is transformed into an entirely new beast that looks way more aggressive and really stuns with its new multi-spoke gold wheels.
For those wondering, U.S. pricing for the Tempesta package starts at around $180,000.