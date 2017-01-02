Pagani Huayra Roadster Looks Killer In New Images

Not long after Pagani posted two official teaser images of the upcoming Huayra Roadster, an even more detailed image of the drop-top Italian hypercar has been released.

Picked up by GTspirit, the new image in question shows the Huayra Roadster in a number of official renderings from Pagani and in two different configurations, both potentially customer cars.

The main image shows a bright red example and perfectly reveals the convertible’s design tweaks over the standard Huayra coupe. Beyond the obvious lack of a fixed roof, the Roadster includes a set of aerodynamic flics just above the taillight clusters. Additionally, two prominent buttresses can be seen directly behind the cockpit.

Other unique elements include revised side skirts, a modified rear diffuser and a set of tightly-spoked black wheels.

Pagani has confirmed that the Huayra Roadster will debut in March at the Geneva Motor Show. A couple of years ago, Horacio Pagani said the Huayra Roadster would be more powerful and lighter than the hardtop. To say we’re excited would be an understatement.

