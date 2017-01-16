Pagani Huayra Roadster Teasing Its New Aero Ahead Of Geneva Debut

Pagani continues to tease, throwing yet another image on its social media channels of the Huayra Roaster.
The photo shows a part of the rear end and more specifically the taillights which indicate that the open top version of the Huayra will get a redesigned rear shell, confirming earlier reports on the matter.
The latest teaser was accompanied by a quote of the company’s founder, Horacio Pagani: "This is the most complicated project we have ever undertaken".
The upcoming Huayra Roadster is expected to wear a new aero agenda which includes a pair of mini spoilers over the taillights, a cleaner and more aggressive rear diffuser, center-lock alloys and more.
Horacio Pagani has previously stated that the Roadster will be more powerful and lighter than the Coupe version, with the biturbo AMG-derived V12 to gain an additional 20hp and the weight figure to lose around 50kg (110 lbs).
A reworked transmission along with a tweaked chassis will complete the changes done to the roofless Huayra, but the mysterious quote that came with the latest teaser indicates that we should expect a few surprises with this one.
Either way, Pagani will officially debut the new Hyaura Roadster at the Geneva Motor Show in March but don’t be shocked if the supercar maker reveals the full details until then.