Pagani Huayra Roadster Will Actually Be Lighter Than The Coupe

We take certain things for granted. Water is wet, fire is hot, and convertibles are heavier than the coupes on which they're based. There's just too much extra chassis reinforcement, on top of whatever removable or folding roof mechanism is fitted... right?
Well, Pagani is here to tell us otherwise. “From the beginning we set ourselves some pretty ambitious targets,” said Horacio Pagani in the statement accompanying this latest teaser image of the forthcoming Huayra Roadster. “The first, from a technical point of view, was to make a roadster that would be lighter than the coupé, which was already the lightest hypercar on sale at the time.”
How's that now? We don't know, but suffice it to say that Horacio and company must have pulled some innovative tricks out of their carbon-fiber helmet for this one. And most of those tricks, we figure, were first applied to the hardcore Huayra BC (instead of the original model) on which the roadster is based.
The image otherwise gives us little to go on, camouflaged and dark as it is. What we can make out, though, is the redesigned rear deck, which appears to encompass a set of flying buttresses extending from the rear of the passenger compartment towards the rear, in between those swooping fender haunches.
With a bit more emerging each week, we can expect to find out a bit more next Tuesday as the roadster's debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show approaches a little more than a month from now.