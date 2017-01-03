Pagani Releases Latest Huayra Roadster Teaser Before Geneva Debut

In the lead up to the Geneva Motor Show in March, Pagani has released a new teaser image of the upcoming Huayra Roadster.
Although it is hard to pinpoint just what part of the car is revealed, it does show an engraved 'Roadster' emblem on a component finished in a beautiful shade of gold.
Although Pagani is bound to release more teaser images in the coming weeks, we already know what the droptop Huayra will look like, thanks to numerous spy shots and the release of an official rendering.
Among the most obvious visual changes will be a new diffuser, prominent rear buttresses and aerodynamic flics above the taillights.
As with the coupe, power will continue to come from a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 AMG engine but power is expected to rise by approximately 20 hp, lifting power to around 750 hp. Despite the extra strengthening set to be employed to ensure the Huayra Roadster remains exceptionally rigid, Horacio Pagani revealed in early 2015 that the car will actually be lighter than its hardtop sibling.