Pagani Teaser Hints At Upgraded AMG V12 For Upcoming Huayra Roadster

Bugatti makes its own engines. So does Koenigsegg – not to mention Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, and McLaren (albeit not always without help from their parent companies). But not Pagani.
Horacio's Modense outfit sources its powertrain from Mercedes-AMG. Always has. And that, as we can see, is destined to continue with the forthcoming launch of the Huayra Roadster.
Pictured in this latest teaser is a close-up on the open-top supercar's engine, which looks similar (but not identical) to those already fitted to the original Huayra and the subsequent Huayra BC. The cooling fins atop the cylinder head cover are shaped differently, which tells us... precisely nothing, other than that it won't be lifted straight from one model and into the other. At least, that is, not without some modification.
Where the previous Zonda was powered by a naturally aspirated twelve-cylinder engine of increasing displacement (from 6.0 to 7.3 liters over the course of its lifetime), the Huayra packs a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 – both sourced from Daimler's high-performance engine workshop in Affalterbach. The latter's output increased from 720 horsepower to over 750 in BC spec, and could stand to kick out even more for the Roadster. Maybe as much as 800 hp or more, but we're just spit-balling here.
“As we moved forward with the Roadster,” said Horacio Pagani, “we decided to give her a bit more of an edge in order to create a slightly more aggressive shape than the Huayra Coupé.” That sounds promising, and we're looking forward to finding out more as the Roadster's debut approaches at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show just two months from now.