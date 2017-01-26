Pagani's Forthcoming Huayra Roadster Zooms Into View

Pagani is preparing to reveal the new Huayra Roadster at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. We know because the Modense manufacturer has told us so with a series of teaser images.
But each of those have given us only a cropped-in closeup of one or another detail of the forthcoming supercar. What you see here, however, is another story.
Though still partially obscured by darkness and camouflage, this latest image shows us the Huayra Roadster's shape in full for the first time.
What we can see is that it will, of course, look largely similar to the coupe on which it's based, but with a different greenhouse. The roof in place appears to be solid rather than fabric, but we still don't know if it'll be automatically retractable in some way or some other manner of manually removable hard panel.
Another question mark has loomed over the roadster's basis: would it adopt the upgraded mechanicals from the hardcore Huayra BC, or revert to the original's? Horatio Pagani himself has something to say on the subject: "We realized the Pagani Huayra BC was an incredible piece of Engineering,” said the Argentinian in the accompanying quote, “so all this technology was built into the Pagani Huayra Roadster.”
Sounds promising, and we're sure to see more as its debut approaches.