Paris Comes Up With A Color-Coded Sticker Scheme To Ban Certain Cars
| By Sergiu Tudose |
ShareRedditPinTweetPlus
Paris is introducing color-coded stickers in its latest attempt to reduce air pollution as many citizens blame cars for their coughing fits, eye irritation and runny noses.
The so-called "Crit' Air" system sees to ban all diesel-powered vehicles registered between January 1997 and December 2000 (about 6% of all cars in France), now identifiable by a Gray sticker on the windshield.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo stated that hoped to get the ban extended to vehicles registered between 2001 and 2005 (color-coded Brown), which make up 14% of the countries vehicles, as reported by Autonews.
A spokeswoman for the Paris municipal authorities said that the color-coded scheme will make it easy for the police to identify the cars, though she was not able to estimate how many cars will be affected within the capital. Mayor Hidalgo has also increased the cost of parking, banned free parking on Saturdays and is set to turn a highway into a riverside park in the near future.
Earlier this week, multiple areas of France were shrouded by ultra-fine harmful particles emitted by cars, particularly those powered by older diesel engines.
"I can really feel the pollution. I have young children and I can see it on their skin and hair. It's such a shame that in Paris, which we call the City of Light, we're not able to fix this problem," said one citizen in an interview with Reuters.
"I never cough but today I've had coughing fits, I have a runny nose, it's really not nice," added another Parisian.
The city of Paris remains on track to ban all diesel-powered vehicles by 2025, an announcement made late last year at the C40 summit.