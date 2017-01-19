Patent Designs Reveal Possible Look For Mysterious Black Cuillin

According to the European Patent Office, this is what we can expect from the Geneva-bound Black Cuillin in terms of aesthetics.
Eadon Green, the company responsible for the Black Cuillin, was apparently registered to one Felix Eaton, who has already secured not just the name of the company, but also the monikers "Cuillin", "Black Cuillin" and "FE57".
Just as we thought, the design of the vehicle is 100% retro, very similar to cars that were drawn up for the early 90's Batman: The Animated Series, which were also similar to certain concepts from the 1930s.
If you look close at the gallery you can tell there are two sets of drawings, depicting the same angles of the car, except one set is a little bit more polished in terms of design, though missing some of the details from the other set.
One example that might throw you off is how one profile image might indicate the presence of suicide doors (like on a Rolls-Royce), whereas another image doesn't really show anything resembling a door handle - though as of right now we can't be sure either way.
We'll just have to wait until the car's unveiling at this year's Geneva Motor Show, on March 9th.
H/T to Torben!