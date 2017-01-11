Pick Your Convertible Aphrodisiac: Mercedes-AMG S65 Vs Bentley Continental GTC

If your luxury transportation of choice is a twin-turbocharged, 12-cylinder convertible, odds are one of these two quarter-million dollar cars are on your radar.
With that in mind, Motor Trend editors Jason Cammisa and Jonny Lieberman took the 2017 Mercedes-AMG S65 Cabrio and the 2017 Bentley Continental GTC Speed Black Edition for a ride in New York City in an attempt to figure out which one is the best car.
Of course, trying to choose when dealing with two cars as exceptional as these two can be difficult, especially when trying to decide between British luxury and German luxury.
Performance-wise, despite their weight, both of these larger than life luxury convertibles can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in under 4.5 seconds. While the Bentley will hit the mark in 4.4 seconds, the S65 needs just 4.1 seconds and feels a little bit more light on its feet than the Continental, according to the reviewers.
One major difference between the Bentley and the Mercedes is that the former is lacking a lot of the high-tech gadgets that you find on the S65 - which is something that matters to the modern-day, 2017 buyer.
Despite the length of this Head 2 Head episode, in the end, the two editors reach a very rational conclusion that you might want to stick around for.