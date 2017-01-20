Police Hunt For Driver Of Stolen BMW X5 After Crashing Into C7 Corvette

Police in New York are searching for a man who crashed a stolen BMW X5 into a C7 Corvette the early hours of Tuesday morning and caused havoc on nearby roads.
According to NBC New York, the driver of the cream-colored X5 was spotted by a New Jersey police officer speeding in Newark at about 1:53 am. The driver sped eastbound and went through the Holland Tunnel before the trooper called off the chase.
However, at approximately 2 am and after exiting the Holland Tunnel, the X5 driver careened into a white C7-generation Corvette at high speed. The impact was severe enough to cause heavy damage to the front of the Corvette and to send the X5 into the front of an art museum.
Despite the severity of the crash, the BMW driver managed to break through the windshield and flee the scene.
Although the exact condition of the BMW driver isn’t known, they are believed to be injured and a task force has been established to find them. Fortunately, the 28-year-old driver of the Corvette escaped with minor injuries.