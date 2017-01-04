Porsche 718 Boxster Given The Once-Over By Consumer Reports

When Porsche revised its baby roadster last year, it rose more than a few eyebrows, as despite not being an entirely new model, it represented a major departure from the past.
See, the 718 Boxster, named as a nod to a successful 1960s’ racer, ditched the naturally aspirated flat-six in favor of a turbocharged flat-four, and that didn’t sit very well with Porsche purists.
No matter; in spite of displacing just 2.0 liters, the base version churns out a healthy 300 PS (296 HP) and, when mated to the optional PDK seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, dispatches the 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) sprint in just 4.7 seconds.
Porsche also fiddled with the chassis and steering to make what was an already sweet handling car even sharper. Consumer Reports got its hands on one, and although they did find some sticking points, their verdict was a positive one.