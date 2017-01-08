2017 Porsche 911 GTS Gets Refreshed Design And New 450hp Twin-Turbo Six

Porsche’s 911 GTS range is the latest to benefit from the updated styling introduced by the 991.2 facelift and also adopt a brand-new engine. It debuts at this week's Detroit Auto Show 2017.
As confirmed last year, the new GTS ditches the outgoing model's naturally-aspirated 3.8-liter six. Instead, all variants utilize a newly-developed 3.0-liter straight-six engine benefiting from two turbochargers and delivering 450 hp and 550 Nm of torque, a 20 hp bump over the pre-facelift GTS.
The full range consists of the standard Carrera GTS, the Carrera 4 GTS, Carrera GTS Cabriolet, Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet and the Targa 4 GTS. Unsurprisingly, it is the 911 Carrera 4 GTS Coupe which is the fastest off the line, accelerating to 62 mph (100 km/h) in a mere 3.6 seconds when equipped with the available PDK transmission. A manual ‘box is also offered for all facelifted GTS models.
Complementing the performance gains and improvements to fuel efficiency, with the facelifted range now consuming just 8.3-liters of fuel per 100 km.
Compared to the outgoing range, the facelifted models are easily discernible from the outside. They of course include the updated headlights and taillights found across the 911 family and also incorporate a new SportDesign front splitter, a black strip between the taillights for rear-wheel drive models, 20-inch center locking black wheels and black tailpipes.
In the cabin, all models benefit from Porsche’s Sport Chrono package as standard. Additionally, there are a number of components finished in alcantara and four-way electrically adjustable seats.
In Germany, the entry-level GTS starts at 124,451 euros ($131,057) and tops out at 144,919 euros ($152,612) for both the 4 GTS Cabriolet and Targa 4 GTS.