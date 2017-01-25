Porsche 939 Design Looks Ready To Leave The Track And Hit The Road

Did you like the Porsche 939 RSR design we brought you a few days ago? Judging by the comments, at least, it seems that many of our readers did. But if you wondered how it would look in road-going spec, you need wonder no more.
Designed by Arthur B. Nustas – the same talent behind the racing concept – the 939 study is pictured here without many of the competition-specific appendages and livery that made it visually suitable for track duty. It looks ready, in other words, to leave the confines of the racing circuit (however liberating that can be) and hit the open road.
The design hasn't been completely neutered in its transition to road from track. The rear glass is still blanked out with bodywork, for example, the exhaust tips still protrude from atop the rear deck, and the front splitter (however fixed it looks in the design) still has adjustment struts. It even has numbers on the roof. But it otherwise looks pretty slick – even if, as some of you pointed out, the front end (in particular) doesn't look particularly Porsche-like.
Regardless, we'd still like to put one of these in our driveway, especially in that Porsche Design-inspired matte black with pale gold accents.