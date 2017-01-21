Porsche 939 RSR Design Envisions The Future Of GT Racing

Crossovers and sedans aside, Porsche will, in all likelihood, still be making sports cars and racing models for the foreseeable future. At least, we hope it does, and we hope they look something like this.
British designer Arthur B. Nustas calls his concept the Porsche 939 RSR. Nustas drew inspiration from the 356 – Porsche's first product, which owed much to the VW Beetle (designed by Ferdinand Porsche), and preceded the 911 to follow.
As Porschephiles may have gleaned from those last three letters, the design envisions a racer – as if the tarmac-scraping ground effects and giant rear wing didn't give it away. And though we've got little to go on in the way of theoretical technical specifications, the design brief seems to call for a hybrid powertrain (judging by the charging port and high-mounted exhaust pipes).
Whatever might lie beneath, the form and details look pretty slick to our eyes – whether in white and red, Gulf-style blue and orange, or black with Martini Racing stripes. A little less so in bright green, but then, as the saying goes, there's no accounting for taste.