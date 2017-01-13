Porsche 991.2 Carrera S Turbo Speaks Up With Custom Exhaust

While generally not as loud as Ferraris or Lamborghinis, Porsche 911s tend to make rather eager customers when it comes to being fitted with after-market exhaust systems.
This 911 (991.2) Carrera S is the perfect example of noise needing to match performance. In a straight line, the Carrera S is what you might call a "sleeper", packing 420 PS (414 HP) and 500 Nm (368 lb-ft) of torque from its new turbo flat-six, and being able to accelerate to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.1 seconds.
Now, thanks to this custom exhaust system from Taiwanese tuner Frequency Intelligent Exhaust (Fi Exhaust), this Carrera S finally does sound as good as you'd imagine it should, given all that performance.
The custom exhaust system includes the catback valvetronic muffler and dual tips, as well as an ultra high flow catless downpipe. It all comes together through an intelligent ECU valve control unit, which you can command either via engine rpm or simply by remote control.
Once the valves are open, the noise difference is...considerable.