Porsche Delivers Over 237,000 Vehicles To Set New Sales Record

Porsche is celebrating yet another record year of sales on the back of high demand in Europe, the United States and China.
In 2015, the German brand sold 225,121 vehicles which was a record at the time. In 2016 however, that figure jumped by 6 per cent to 237,778 vehicles. Additionally, every individual sales region saw improved sales over 2015.
Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East remains the largest collective area for Porsche, accounting for 93,212 sales, 6 per cent greater than the previous year. European sales jumped by 5 per cent to 78,975 while those in the U.S. rose by 5 per cent to 54,280. Of all regions, China saw the largest improvement with sales rising from 58,009 in 2015 to 65,246 in 2016, a 12 per cent gain.
Among the brand’s models, the Macan remains its most popular vehicle with 95,642 being delivered worldwide, 19 per cent higher than in 2015. Elsewhere across Porsche’s range, sales of the 911 rose by 2 per cent to 32,409 models and 12,848 718 Boxsters found new homes.
Buoyed by these figures, it seems probable that 2017 sales could be even higher, especially after the second-generation Panamera launches in the U.S. and China in the coming weeks.