Porsche Planning An Even More Hardcore Cayman GT4 RS

Porsche's product expansion doesn’t only revolve around the 911, as a more powerful version of the Cayman GT4 is said to be in the cards as well.
Recent intel suggested that the sports car would add the 'R' suffix, but AutoExpress states that the vehicle will actually be known as the Cayman GT4 RS, citing undisclosed sources with knowledge of Porsche's plans.
Building on top of the already popular Cayman GT4, the more potent member is believed to drop the 911 Carrera S-derived 3.8-liter flat-six lump, which is good for 380 horsepower, in favor of a 4.0-liter unit, whose output remains unknown at this time.
This will allow the car to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) faster than the current GT4, which needs 4.4 seconds, and top speed will probably increase too, from 295 km/h (183 mph) to over 300km/h (186+mph). Besides the extra oomph, the Cayman GT4 RS is expected to get a new body kit, in addition to possible chassis revisions.
Before Porsche releases the Cayman GT4 RS, two other GT models will be launched: the facelifted 911 GT3, which could be introduced as early as the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, in March, and an even more exciting model, the GT2. The latter is believed to come with the same engine as the current Turbo S, producing as much as 650 horsepower and pushing the output to the rear wheels, probably through a seven-speed PDK automatic gearbox.