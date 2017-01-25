Porsche Recalls Sports Cars For The First Time In Years

Porsches are subject to the occasional recall, just like any other cars on the market. It's just been a while since one of those recalls has involved one of the German automaker's core sports cars. And there's a good reason for that.
Though it still refers to itself as a “sportscar manufacturer,” the bulk of Porsche's sales these days come from crossovers. Whether you're looking at its global sales or the US alone, the 911 and 718 Boxster/Cayman each hover around 15 percent of all the vehicles it sold last year (or roughly half the proportion of Macans and Cayennes).
Little wonder, then, that we haven't reported on a single recall related to either of Zuffenhausen's two-door sports cars since 2014. The recalls we have seen over the past three years have all affected the Macan, Cayenne, and even the 918 Spyder. But that streak has come to an end with this latest notice posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The recall amounts to only 85 units of the 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, and 911 – including Carreras, Cabriolets, and Turbos – all from the 2017 model year. The problem comes down to the inflator initiator for the seat-mounted side airbags, which “may fail to ignite during a crash.” That'd make them about as useful as not having them at all, so Porsche is going to have to replace them all.
Oh, and in case you're wondering, this issue has nothing to do with Takata. The airbag modules in question were furnished, as it turns out, by rival supplier Autoliv.