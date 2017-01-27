Possible Mercedes Project One Hypercar And GLB SUV Teased

Mercedes-Benz have released a small image gallery with the work of their design teams around the world, though two studies stand out specifically.
The first one is a scale model that seems to be on par with the upcoming hypercar developed by Mercedes-AMG, up to a point, sans the roof scoop.
Codenamed the Project One, it will be an exciting high-performance machine that will utilize the 1.6-liter turbocharged V6 engine taken from the company's F1 car, paired with an electric motor. In this combination, the powertrain will push more than 1,000 horsepower to the wheels.
Details on the Mercedes-AMG hypercar have yet to be released, but previous info indicates that we should expect it in the second half of the year, in a limited number of just 200 to 300 units, each costing as much as $2.5 million.
Secondly, the company's design teams have revealed a full-sized clay SUV, which could preview a production model. The Germans already trademarked the GLB moniker last year, and this is what we could be looking at. However, a second hypothesis points towards a possible electrified SUV, part of the EQ lineup, so whatever Mercedes-Benz has in store is anyone's guess at this point.
Finally, the images reveal yet another scale model, a luxurious sports saloon with a striking design, that could have something to do with Maybach.