POV Video Of Ford Focus RS Might Make You Want One

Almost two years have passed since Ford unveiled the Focus RS, which has been subjected to numerous reviews and comparisons ever since.
However, perhaps one of the best ways to experience its performance and grip, without actually driving it, is to embark on a POV drive, such as the video posted below.
The 10-minute long footage takes us through its driving modes, and while the man holding the wheel claims that the hot hatch feels very similar to its lesser sibling, the Focus ST, in Normal driving mode, the same cannot be said once you engage the Sport or Track fuctions.
And just in case you needed a reminder, the Ford Focus RS uses a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbocharged engine, which is shared with the Mustang. In the compact car, the unit delivers 350 PS (345 HP) and 440 Nm (324 lb-ft) of torque to the all-wheel drive system, through a six-speed manual gearbox. The potent hatch needs 4.7 seconds to go from naught to 100 km/h (62 mph), which used to be supercar-zone not that long ago, and will keep increasing its speed up to 266 km/h (165 mph).