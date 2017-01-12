Production-Ready Avatar Roadster Unveiled At Performance Show

British sports car manufacturer Avatar has finally unveiled their first production model at the 2017 Performance Car Show in Birmingham.
Powered by either a 2.0-liter or a 2.3-liter Ford EcoBoost engine, the 695 kg (1,532 lbs) Avatar comes in two power ratings, specifically 250 HP on the 2.0-liter unit and 350 HP on the 2.3, which is an optional upgrade.
The latter also features a 6-speed manual gearbox, a 500 HP/tonne power to weight ratio, a top speed of 165 mph (265 km/h) and a 0 to 60 mph acceleration time of just 3.6 seconds. The 250 HP version will hit the same mark in 4 seconds flat, with a top speed of 145 mph (233 km/h), 360 HP/tonne power to weight ratio, all while using a 5-speed manual.
Standard features include lightweight padded composite seats, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto (no-cost option), air conditioning (no-cost option), driver seat offset inboard (for better weight distribution), 4 point harnesses, push button engine start, Race Technology Dash2 digital instruments and two USB charge sockets.
As for the options, aside from the 2.3-liter EcoBoost upgrade, you can also get upgraded brakes (6 pot front calipers), upgraded shocks (3 way adjustable Nitron Race), a high downforce dual element rear wing, leather interior, heated screen, quick release steering wheel, data logger & lap timer, HD camera and integration with data logger, and a foldable roof.
"After showing the prototype we realised that our customers wanted more. We listened and have responded to our customers who loved the superb performance and fine handling but wanted more refinement and features so they could use the car for more than just track days," said Avatar Sports exec Dylan Popovic.
"We’ve smoothed the raw edges to create a much more rounded package. We’ve changed the suspension geometry, adjusted the steering rack ratios and improved the ergonomics in the cabin with intuitive switchgear as well as developed features that make the car a delight on the road and track."
Production will get going this spring, with prices starting from £39,990 ($49k in current exchange rates).