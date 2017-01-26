Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Fiat Heir Lapo Elkann
| By Brad Anderson |
Prosecutors in New York have dropped the charges against Fiat heir Lapo Elkann after the Italian falsely reported that he had been kidnapped.
Back in November, law enforcement sources said that the 39-year-old made up a false abduction scheme, in order to get ransom money after running out of cash during a “drug-fueled partying binge”, Reuters reports.
Elkann had been due to face court on Wednesday before the charges were dropped for unknown reasons.
In a statement, Elkann said “Today's decision is so heartening and reinforces the faith I have always placed in American justice. I'm clear in my determination to continue to work on myself.”
Elkann’s lawyer added that “I want the wind at his back. Look at him as the creative, brilliant and philanthropic person that he is."
Elkann is the grandson of Gianni Agnelli and an heir to Italy’s largest industrial dynasty. While he no longer holds any positions at Fiat, he does sit on the board of directors at Ferrari.