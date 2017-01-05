Pushy Driver Tries To Squeeze Between Trailer And Truck

Aggressive lane merging is a well-documented phenomenon in traffic, and is also something we've all witnessed at one time or another.
Part of the reason why late merging is preferred to what's going on here, is because you're a lot less likely to get yourself in a tight and often, dangerous, fit. It also helps reduce queue length and the difference in speed between the two lanes, increasing safety.
Of course, safety seems to be the last thing on this driver's mind, as he persistently tries to slot his Commodore between a small trailer and a semi.
Some drivers tend to bully their way in when merging, but is that even a good idea when the vehicle you're trying to "play chicken" with is a large semi? Plus, if you're not careful, you might end up damaging your ride.
Speaking of which, the driver stuck his head out the window at one point to give whoever was behind the wheel of the semi a dirty look, which in turn meant he took his eyes off the road. Now, while we're not completely sure, it does seem like the trailer in front made some contact with the side of the Commodore.