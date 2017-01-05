Ram Rebel Black Edition Murdering Its Way Into Detroit

Truck buyers who dig the Ram Rebel but are inclined towards a more sinister look may be enticed by this latest special edition from Auburn Hills. Making its way down Woodward, across Eight Mile, and into the city for the Detroit Auto Show this month is the new Black edition, murdering out the beefy off-road pickup with the full Darth Vader treatment.
Off-roading enthusiasts will already know what sets the Rebel apart from an ordinary Ram 1500: a lifted air suspension, Bilstein shocks, skid plates, tow hooks, a bold grille, and special interior trim evocative of those giant 33-inch all-terrain tires.
The Black edition can be ordered with any of the colors already offered on the Rebel, but blacks out the trim. So the wheels and brush guard are done in black – as is the interior, with black anodized trim and gray-stitched black seats (or optional black leather).
Pricing starts at $45,950 (plus a $1,320 destination charge) for the Black edition with a Crew Cab, 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 and four-wheel drive – representing a $750 premium over a standard Ram Rebel similarly equipped. It's also available with a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 in either two- or four-wheel drive configurations. Deliveries begin in March.