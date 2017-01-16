Ram Trucks Launches New 'Long Live' Ad Campaign

Ram has released two 30-second spots from their new 'Long Live' marketing campaign, during this weekend's NFL playoff action.
The 'Long Live' campaign is set to a custom recording and arrangement of Bob Dylan's "Forever Young" song, performed by Low Country Sound/Elektra recording artist Anderson East.
Its purpose is to showcase the resolve of those who depend on Ram trucks on a day-to-day basis, from families, to farmers and even first responders. The spots also highlight Ram trucks strong points such as best-in-class horsepower for the Ram 2500 with a 6.4-liter HEMI V8, class-exclusive active-level four-corner air suspension on the Ram 1500, or the proven Cummins engines available in the Heavy Duty models.
As for the second video, titled 'Skate', it features Ram trucks being put to work clearing the way for a whole town to go ice skating on a lake.
The campaign includes online advertising as well as social media page support, with more ads set to follow in the coming weeks.