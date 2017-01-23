Range Rover Sport SVR Will Hit 62 In 5.5 Seconds... On Sand, Grass, Or Gravel [w/Video]

Getting a 5,000-pound SUV to hustle to 60 in five seconds (plus or minus) on dry tarmac is no mean feat. It not only takes a lot of power, but a lot of traction too. But hustling it at that rate on looser surfaces, now that's another story altogether.
Fortunately Land Rover has some expertise in managing traction in all manner of conditions. So where other performance machines might struggle on anything less stable than pavement, the Range Rover Sport SVR will hunker down and get the job done.
Though it may be used more often for crawling over rocks or managing a controlled descent down a steep slope, Land Rover's Terrain Response 2 system apparently works wonders with the pedal pushed to the floor as well. To prove just that point, the team at Jaguar Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations division took the performance SUV into a variety of environments and let 'em rip.
The results they clocked speak for themselves: with the system set to Dynamic, the RR Sport SVR will rocket from a standstill to 62 miles per hour on dry asphalt in 4.7 seconds – which is already quicker than a Porsche 718 Cayman and any but the top versions of the Macan and Cayenne. But it's not just on tarmac that the sportiest Landie can hustle.
According to the latest data from the manufacturer, set for Grass/Gravel/Snow, the Range Rover Sport SVR will hit 62 on gravel in 5.3 seconds, on grass or sand in 5.5, and on snow in 11.3 – or 6.5 seconds in the mud (and so set). See what it can do in the images and video below.