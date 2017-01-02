Real Life Kingpin: This Could Have Gone A Lot Worse For Russia's "Stop A D-Bag"

We've got to hand it to those guys from the Stop A Douchebag campaign. They go around pissing people off in Russia – a country where, frankly, we'd be wary of pissing off the wrong person.
But they keep at it because they want safer, more civilized roads. And then this guy comes along.
Looking like a Kingpin caricature of a Russian mobster, Igor over here (we don't actually know his name, but it strikes us as likely as any other) drives a black BMW, first of all. But he's also completely bald, astoundingly ugly, about as wide as he is tall, and ostensibly has enough gold in his teeth to personally bankroll a war in the Crimea.
He's exactly the kind of guy, in short, that we wouldn't want to piss off by, say, putting a big, gluey sticker on his windshield – and he's not about to shrug it off from his Siberia-size shoulders.
Fortunately the presence of (who we can only hope is) his daughter in the passenger seat seems to rein him in, and the ensuing exchange crosses over from terrifying to funny... if only barely.