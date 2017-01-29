Red Light Camera Captures Moment SUV Crashes At 70 MPH After Driver Has Seizure

Shocking footage has emerged out of the United States showing the moment an SUV crashed through an intersection at over 70 mph after the driver suffered a seizure.
The incident took place in Port Richey, Florida when Christina Taylor had a seizure while behind the wheel. Her boyfriend, Chris Collins, was in the passenger seat and attempted to safely manoeuvre the vehicle until Taylor's seizure ended but was unable to lift his girlfriend's foot off the accelerator, ploughing the SUV into multiple cars after running a red light.
Speaking about the incident with ABC Action News, Collins said “Her hands went up, and her whole body went ridged and stiff. I couldn’t reach her legs. When the light at Ridge road turned red I see 20 to 30 cars in front of me.
“I jumped the median and when I jumped the median I missed two cars. The last thing I remember before waking up upside down and letting myself out of my buckle, is hitting a silver car I don't remember getting t-boned on my side.”
Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the high speed crash but the story is far from over.
According to the Port Richey police, Taylor was driving on a suspended license and didn't have insurance on the vehicle. Consequently, the driver of the second car hit by Taylor, Maureen Heitman, has been forced to hire an attorney and Collins says he knows of other drivers who have done the same.
“I was trying to avoid everybody I was trying to make sure nobody got hurt and everybody was safe I am sorry the vehicle touched your cars. I'm sorry I changed your life with this accident, I really am it hurts me deep inside to know what happened cause of this damage,” Collins said.