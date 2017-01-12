Renault Clio Gains New Range-Topping Signature Nav Version In UK, Starts From £17,715

After it was updated last year, the Renault Clio is now adding a new top-of-the-line trim in Britain.
Building upon the Dynamique S and carrying a £1,450 ($1,762) premium, but with £2,250 ($2,735) of additional equipment, the Signature Nav grade is already available for order with prices starting from £17,715 ($21,532).
It benefits from the same equipment as the aforementioned trim level, which includes 17-inch alloy wheels, full LED lights on both ends, automatic climate control, heated and folding side mirrors, leather-wrapped steering wheels, and hands-free keycard.
However, on top of these, the Signature model adds black part-leather upholstery, heated front seats, rearview camera, 360-degree parking sensors, automatic parking system, 7-inch touchscreen with TomTom Live Satellite Navigation system, and height-adjustable passenger seat
Renault offers the new Clio Signature Nav with a choice of two petrol and two diesel engines, which can be mated to a manual or dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
Prices for the cheapest Renault Clio start from £11,915 ($14,482) in UK, and the car is offered with a 4-year warranty and standard Renault Assistance package.