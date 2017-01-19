Renault Expands Commercial EV Lineup Like Russian Stacking Dolls

Renault already offers one of the largest (and most compelling) array of electric passenger vehicles in Europe. But it's also moving to corner the market on electric commercial vehicles as well, of which it now offers no fewer than four distinct models of varying sizes – all with zero emissions.
At the Brussels Motor Show this week in Belgium, the French automaker is showcasing its full electric LCV (light commercial vehicle) range – including the new Kangoo ZE and Master ZE as well as cargo versions of the Zoe and Twizy.
We brought you details of the revised Kangoo ZE just last month ahead of its motor show debut in Brussels this week. The updated electric cargo van incorporates a new motor, battery, charger, and more to give it an improved range of 270 kilometers (167.7 miles) – up from 170 km (105.6 miles).
The Master ZE slots in above it with even more cargo capacity. Based on the same underpinnings as the Nissan NV400 and Opel/Vauxhall Movano, the electric Master now incorporates the same 33-kWh battery pack as the Zoe and Kangoo, propelling it along to an NEDC-certified range of 200 km (124 miles).
The high-voltage side of the Renault Pro+ commercial range also includes the Twizy Cargo quadricycle launched in 2014, and a panel-wagon version of the updated Zoe. So however much (or little) stuff you have to move, Renault offers the vehicle to get the job done, all without burning a single drop of fossil fuels – depending, of course, on what the local power grid is juiced by in the first place.