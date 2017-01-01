Restomod 1962 Buick Special With 555 HP Needs A New And Caring Owner

After spending its life, from 1962 to 2002, in stock form, this Buick Special eventually fell in the hands of Ted and Sue Richardson.
Ted teamed up with Ryan Butler of Hot Rod Fabrication, in Auburn, WA, to build a "sleek and drivable car, with an awesome powerplant and stance to compete for 2003 Street Machine of the Year", as the vendor, BarretJacksonCollectionsShowroom writes.
One year later, the classic car was ready, with a fuel-injected 455 Buick big block pumping 555 horsepower to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. But the updates don't stop there, as they also include a custom Art Morrison Chassis with a special coilover suspension, high-performance brakes, 17-inch Budnik Arrowhead wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport tires, and many more.
Additionally, besides the restored exterior, the Buick's cabin had went through a fair share of work and now features hand-stiched green leather, Fiero bucket seats, a custom-made rear seat and a roll cage.
Following its debut at the aforementioned event, where it went on to be a top-five finalist, the car was eventually on the cover of Custom Rodder the year after, in addition to other magazines. Rounding the entire thing up is the fact that it was also immortalized in videogame history after being added in Sony's Gran Turismo 4.
As for its asking price, it's definitely not cheap at $150,000, but considering that it ticks all the right boxes for a collector, it will probably have no problem changing hands in no time.