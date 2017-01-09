Revised 2018 Ford F-150 Shows Up Smarter, Safer And More Capable In Detroit

Ford revealed the 2018 F-150 at the Detroit Motor Show, which now comes with some significant updates in the design, safety and powertrain areas.
Three years after the introduction of the aluminum-bodied generation, the new Ford F-150 arrives with redesigned front and rear ends, a wide array of active safety systems and an updated engine range which now includes a new 3.0-litre Power Stroke V6 diesel unit.
More specifically, Ford added a new front grille, headlights and bumpers to give the 2018 F-150 a visually wider stance on the road while the new, sculpted tailgate is accompanied by new taillights as well. There are also six new alloy wheel designs, ranging from 17 to 22 inches in diameter.
A new 3.3-litre EcoBoost V6 with direct injection replaces the outgoing 3.5-litre unit but it still makes the same 282hp and 253lb-ft. of peak torque. The 2.7-litre Ecoboost engine now features dual port and direct injection too, with Ford claiming improved levels of power, efficiency and durability, without providing us with any figures. Both engines will be offered with the also new and segment-exclusive 10-speed automatic gearbox.
The 5.0-litre V8 has also been upgraded for more power and torque and it will be paired by the new 10-speed auto’ too. The biggest news is about the addition of the 3.0-litre Power Stroke V6 diesel which has been designed and engineered in-house. Much like the rest of the engines, Ford hasn’t given us any figures about both the V8 and the new V6 diesel which is also the first of its kind to be offered in an F-150.
All 2018 F-150s will also come with a start-stop function as standard. Other new features include the addition of some active safety systems, including an adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection and a WiFi hotspot.
“Since 1977, we’ve been America’s favorite truck, and we’ve never taken that leadership for granted,” said Joe Hinrichs, Ford President, The Americas. “This new F-150 is our latest example of Ford’s commitment to going further for our customers through continuous innovation.”
The new 2018 Ford F-150 will hit the market this fall, with production to take place at the company’s plants in Michigan and Missouri.