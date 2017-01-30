Revived Honda S2000 May Get 320 HP Twin-Charged Inline-Four

There are a handful of automotive rumors that have persisted for so long that you could be forgiven for believing they’re nothing more than wishful thinking. Among them are talks of a next-generation Honda S2000.
The Japanese company is a very different brand to what it was in the late 1990s and early 2000s when it produced some of the market’s best front-wheel drive hatches and of course, the rear-wheel S2000. Nowadays the brand is all about fuel-efficient vehicles that appeal to the masses.
Fortunately, it seems things are changing following the release of the latest Honda NSX and these changes are set to include a revived S2000, according to Car and Driver.
It is thought that Honda is planning to release a new S2000 in 2018 to mark its 70th anniversary and 20 years since the original S2000 was launched. Previously, it was widely reported that the Civic Type R’s turbo’d 2.0-liter would find its way into the new S2K but apparently, something much more exciting is in the works.
Honda is preparing to take a page out of Mitsubishi’s book by developing an all-new powertrain that incorporates a turbocharger and an electrically driven supercharger aimed at eliminating turbo lag while being more fuel efficient than current twin-turbo systems. These components will then be bolted to a 2.0-liter inline-four cylinder engine designed to pump out in excess of 320 hp.
Car and Driver says that this new powertrain will come mated to a dual-clutch eight-speed transmission. However, considering that Honda continues to offer many of its cars with manual gearboxes to this day, we’re holding out hope a traditional stick shift will also be made available.
If the new-age Honda S2000 does indeed launch in 2018, a debut at the Paris Auto Show in September next year or the Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2018 are likely candidates to host the unveiling.