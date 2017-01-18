RevoZport Gives Tesla Model X An Attitude Adjustment

RevoZport was among the first tuners to customize the Tesla Model S electric sedan when it came out back in 2012.
Now that Tesla has followed up with the Model X, the Hong Kong-based aftermarket firm has come out with a range of accessories for the electric crossover as well.
The R-Zentric package for the Model X includes all the usual components you'd expect to find in an aftermarket aero kit: front splitter, side sills, rear spoiler, and diffuser. It also adds canards to the front bumper, and offers 22-inch multispoke alloys from Klassen ID.
The result may not be the first modified Model X we've seen – following similar jobs by Vilner and Unplugged Performance, among others – but it does add a bit of a sportier attitude to the big electric crossover with the gullwing doors.
That won't be the end of the story for RevoZport and the Model X, though. As it promised earlier, the company is working on an off-road package as well, and it's previewing that set as well in the sketch below. Though we could hardly imagine a crossover more poorly suited towards off-roading, RevoZport plans to add flared fenders, a bull bar, and roof-mounted light bar to the battery-powered family-hauler to transform it into the R-Zentric Model X-treme.