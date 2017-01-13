RevoZport's Mercedes-AMG E63 W212 Is Stealthier, More Powerful

There may be a new generation of the Mercedes-AMG E63 ready for launch, but RevoZport believes that its predecessor can be just as appealing, when fitted with their upgrades.
Aimed at the facelifted W212, the package adds a bespoke carbon air intake, a titanium exhaust system, and a remapped ECU. These improvements bring the 5.5-liter V8's output up from 525 HP and 577 HP, in the AMG E63 and AMG E63 S respectively, to 603 HP and 635 HP.
Additionally, for the right price, the tuning company can make your previous-gen Mercedes-AMG E63 appear more aggressive, with an aero package that sees the addition of a front splitter, side skirts, rear spoiler, and diffuser, all finished in exposed matte carbon fiber, in tone with the matte black exterior. These updates are not just for your eyes, as the company claims that they wll improve the executive sedan's downforce as well.
RevoZport is keeping details on how fast the two AMG models become when equipped with the aftermarket features, or how much these items cost, to itself, but if you're interested, you could always give them a call to find out.