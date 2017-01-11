Rimac Concept_One Meets Bugatti Veyron And Gets Sideways On The Track

In an effort to show off the capabilities of its electric hypercar, Rimac hit the coast of Croatia with Lord Pembroke late last year to compare the Concept_One against the mighty Bugatti Veyron.
While we already knew that the Concept_One is extremely quick, that video highlighted just how capable it is on the street and how user friendly it can be. Most recently, the two European hypercars hit a small circuit together to see what they are like when pushed to the limits.
Obviously, the Veyron was never designed as a track car and is instead the ultimate high-speed grand tourer. Nevertheless, it is still capable of some fast speeds on a circuit, even though it may lack some of the thrilling handling characteristics of the finest road-going track cars.
As for the Concept_One, the most interesting take away is that its advanced torque vectoring and traction control systems can be modified so that the car can easily get sideways when thrown into a corner despite the all-wheel drive system and the insane levels of grip it can achieve.
It isn’t known exactly how many Concept-Ones have been delivered to customers but it’s hard to deny its impressive design and neck-snapping performance.