Rinspeed Oasis Concept Is Detroit's Ultimate Oddity

PHOTO GALLERY

If there’s one thing Rinspeed is a master at, it is creating other-worldly concept cars which large automakers aren’t bringing to life. Case in point, the new Rinspeed Oasis Previewed late last year and showcased at the Detroit Auto Show , the Oasis offers an intriguing glimpse into the future of personal and urban mobility and has a configurable interior that can transform it for a wide range of uses.As with many recent concepts, the Oasis is totally electric, fully-autonomous and highly-connected with other road users and the world around it. It also consists of two large seats which look more like comfortable lounge chairs than car seats as well as a sideboard, TV and a multifunction steering wheel that can be used to operate the Oasis or transformed into a circular work surface.The Oasis also includes an augmented reality 5K widescreen dashboard and a small garden bed beneath the windscreen.