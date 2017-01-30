Roadster Shop's Camaro Inferno Is Restomod Done Right

Into resto-mods? The field keeps growing to accommodate every taste, from European sports cars (like Singer's take on the Porsche 911 or Eagle's Jaguar E-Type) to off-roaders (like The FJ Company's Land Cruisers or Icon's Bronco) – and yes, even muscle cars.
Especially muscle cars, we might say, like this latest project from the Roadster Shop.
The Chicago-area garage recently won top prizes at the SEMA show for the build you see here. Called “Inferno,” it's a modern take on a 1969 Chevy Camaro, decked out all bumblebee-like in black and yellow.
Though based on the classic Camaro chassis, the boys at the Roadster Shop rebuilt just about everything by hand with a deliciously painstaking level of attention to detail. So what you're left with are classic lines blended with details and an interior that look every bit as modern as the current sixth-gen model rolling off the line at Lansing Grand River Assembly.
And it runs, too. Boy does it run: the Inferno packs a 6.2-liter LT1 V8 built by Texas Speed & Performance, driving 680 horsepower to the rear wheels through a Tremec T56 Magnum transmission.
We've included a whole mess of images of the award-winning car in the gallery below, and you can visit the shop's website for an even more in-depth look at the build process.