Rockstar Car Pack Brings BMW i8 & Bentley Bentayga To Forza Horizon 3 [w/Video]

Gamers who have already played the new Forza Horizon 3 to their hearts' content and are looking for some new content to freshen it up will be delighted to find that the creators have released a new downloadable content pack – complete with seven new cars.
The highlight of the latest Rockstar Car Pack is the BMW i8, which is available in a video game for the first time in production spec. But that's not all that the folks at Turn 10 Studios have in store.
Joining the hybrid Bimmer are the Bentley Bentayga, Volvo V60 Polestar, and Radical RXC Turbo. There's a Baja-ready Ford F-150 trophy truck, and those into the classics will appreciate the '87 Nissan Skyline GTS-R and '72 Ford Falcon XA GT-HO.
Add to those the 350+ cars already available in the game and you're looking at an even more staggering array of virtual machinery. The pack is included in the Forza Horizon 3 Car Pass (which itself is available by itself or as part of the Ultimate Edition), or can be purchased separately in the Xbox Store online for $6.99.