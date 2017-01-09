Rolls-Royce Tops Its 2016 Sales Figure With 4,011 Units Delivered

Rolls-Royce has just recorded its second highest annual sales result after delivering 4,011 vehicles throughout 2016, just behind its 2014 record.
That figure represents a jump of 6 per cent over 2015’s sales figures and last year, record performances were recorded in all global regions excluding the Middle East.
In Europe, deliveries jumped up 28 per cent while the Americas grew by 12 per cent and Asia Pacific swelled by 5 per cent. Last year proved particularly fruitful for Rolls-Royce in Japan where sales jumped 51 per cent, 30 per cent in Germany and 26 per cent in the United Kingdom.
Although sales in the Middle East fell away slightly, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dubai came home as the brand’s highest selling dealership globally.
The British marque says key drivers to the higher sales were the introduction of the Black Badge variants of the Rolls-Royce Wraith and Ghost as well Dawn production ramping up to capacity.
According to Rolls-Royce chief executive Torsten Müller-Ötvös, “This remarkable result emphatically affirms the global appeal of the very finest British luxury goods to the world’s most discerning patrons. Rolls-Royce is a true Great British manufacturing success story, one driven by the hard work and ingenuity of the men and women employed at our Centre of Luxury Excellence in Goodwood, West Sussex.”